Deadpool Gets a New #1 for Marvel's Deadpool 3

The Merc with the Mouth may be on movie no. 3, but Deadpool is relaunching with a new #1. After Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo relaunched the title for a 10-issue ninth volume in November 2022, Marvel Comics announced today that writer Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Rogê Antônio (Carnage) will launch their new run on the character with Deadpool (Vol. 10) #1 in April 2024. The ongoing solo series comes just before Marvel Studios' untitled Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, hits theaters on July 26.

"Wade's been one of my favorite characters since I first got into super hero comics, so being asked to helm a Deadpool series was a dream come true," Ziglar said. "I look forward to diving into and exploring Wade's family (found or otherwise), his unique approach to being a (mostly) unkillable mercenary, as well see what kinda of whackos they bring into his orbit."

Added Antônio, "Deadpool has always been on the list of characters I'd like to draw one day, and that's finally happening! For me, he is one of the most fun characters and allows me to play with him a lot, artistically speaking. I can't wait to see readers' reactions!"

The relaunch will focus on Wade and his mutant daughter, Ellie, and his new nemesis: Death Grip (not to be confused with Deathgrip, a short-lived villain from the pages of Captain Marvel). Marvel also unveiled the cover for Deadpool #1 with art by Taurin Clarke (Black Panther, Captain America).

DEADPOOL #1 (2024)

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art by Rogê Antônio

Cover by Taurin Clarke

On Sale 4/3

A new era for the Merc with a Mouth, and a gun, and a sword... Ziglar and Antônio have a wild ride planned for the Merc with the Mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won't stop until he catches Wade in his Death Grip. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very DEAD boy!