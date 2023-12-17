Deadpool 3: John Cena Posts Set Photo and It Has Marvel Fans Talking





Deadpool 3 is the latest superhero blockbuster riddled with cameo rumors. The film is set to traverse the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, allowing all sorts of characters to pop up, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Tyler Mane's Sabretooth, and most importantly, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Now, John Cena has the masses talking after a peculiar post on the actor's social media.

Saturday morning, the Peacemaker star shared a photo of Jackman and Ryan Reynolds—the officially released photo of both actors in their Deadpool 3 costumes. In typical Cenian fashion, no caption was shared alongside the photo, leaving fans to speculate on what possibly the wrestler-turned-movie star could mean.

Though it's unlikely Cena will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fan-favorite is set to return to the DCU in the second season of Peacemaker. DC Studios boss James Gunn has said he's still writing the show's second batch of episodes and it'd be quite some time before it hit the airwaves.

"It's almost like playing a massive prank on the DCU making Bat-Mite canon," the filmmaker previously told us. "I think I can't say there was some big thought process to it. I'm writing, and these things come up, and then I just sort of go with them. I do think that Peacemaker's relationship to other superheroes is very specific. He is envious. He wants to be in that holy trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. He is not."

"He wants to be a member of the Justice League, and they would never let him into the Justice League. He wishes that people loved him as much as they love Aquaman, but they don't. So he believes anything and kind of picks out what he wants to believe on the Internet, which any random Joe has tweeted or put on," Gunn added. "He also doesn't quite understand the Internet. He's not very well versed in the Internet, so he sees something on Facebook, and somehow he thinks that's fact. But I think that it also serves his envy to be these things about people."

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

