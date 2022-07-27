Marvel Announces Doctor Strange Series From Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes Co-Creator

Doctor Stephen Strange may be dead in the main Marvel Universe, but that's not stopping a creator from crafting an original story that takes the Sorcerer Supreme to an all-new land. Tradd Moore, co-creator of the Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes currently starring in Avengers, is writing and drawing the new series Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise. Announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise is a four-issue miniseries launching in November. The cover and preview art from the first issue was also unveiled, giving fans a glimpse at the psychedelic art that's in store.

Tradd Moore recently collaborated with writer Donny Cates on the 2019 miniseries Silver Surfer: Black, which spun out of Cates' work on Guardians of the Galaxy. After being sucked into a black hole, Norrin Radd was teleported to the dawn of the universe, where he encountered a young Galactus and Null, the King in Black. During Silver Surfer's encounter with Null, our hero's body composition was infected by Null, turning his typically silver body black.

Other announcements made at the Next Big Thing Panel at Comic-Con 2022 include Jason Aaron and Bryan Hitch's Avengers Assemble: Alpha, a new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series from Jordan Ifueko and Alba Glez, and Christopher Cantwell's final issue of Iron Man in the oversized 650th issue.

"Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider to Thor. It all leads to this," Aaron teased. "The biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine. Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. And I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized Alpha issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time.

"Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you."

You can take a look at the cover, solicitation, and preview of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 below.