Comic-Con 2022: Christopher Cantwell to End Iron Man Run With Oversized 650th Issue
November will see the release of Iron Man #25, which also serves as Legacy #650. After a two-year run, writer Christopher Cantwell will end his run on Iron Man with the oversized issue, which Marvel announced during its Next Big Thing Panel Saturday at Comic-Con 2022. Cantwell has helped broaden the Iron Man mythos during his run, following his successful time on a Doctor Doom series with Salvador Larroca. The writer has pitted the Armored Avenger against the cosmically-powerful Korvac, turned Iron Man into a God, and is preparing to marry Tony Stark to fellow superhero Hellcat.
Iron Man #25/650 celebrates the momentous occasion with Iron Man Day in New York City. Joining Christopher Cantwell and Angel Unzueta for stories include Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande, Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey, and a tease of what's to come next for Iron Man. Marvel will have already lined up the next creative team for Iron Man, and we may get our first clues in November.
Along with the announcement of Iron Man #25/650 is the first look at Iron Man #22, showing Tony Stark and War Machine preparing to face off against a giant armored threat. Christopher Cantwell may be leaving Iron Man, but he's remaining busy at Marvel with a new Namor titled Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores with Pasqual Ferry.
You can take a look at the cover and solicitation for Iron Man #25 below, along with the unlettered preview art of Iron Man #22.
- Iron Man #25
- On Sale November 2022
- Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, KURT BUSIEK & MUREWA AYODELE
- Art by ANGEL UNZUETA, BENJAMIN DEWEY & DOTUN AKANDE
- Cover by ALEX ROSS*
- AN OVERSIZED CELEBRATION OF THE GOLDEN AVENGER'S 650th ISSUE!
- It's IRON MAN DAY in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark — least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony's heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man?
- Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta. PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man's quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what's coming up next for the Armored Avenger!