Marvel Reveals New Sorcerer Supreme After Death of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is dead, and the Marvel Universe has a new Sorcerer Supreme. In the wake of The Death of Doctor Strange, Clea Strange — Doctor Strange’s partner from the dark dimension — will become the new Sorcerer Supreme. Clea’s story continues in Strange #1 in March, written by Jed McKay (Moon Knight) and featuring artwork by Marcelo Ferreira (Amazing Spider-Man). A press release from Marvel Comics says that the end of The Death of Doctor Strange will lead directly into Strange #1. In other words, if you want to know what’s going on in Strange, then you should check out The Death of Doctor Strange miniseries. Here’s the plot synopsis for Strange #1 provided by Marvel Comics:

“Haunted by her recently returned memories, Clea longs to bring Stephen Strange back from the dead! But when a mysterious group attacks the magical realm, Clea, now the sole protector of Earth against magical threats must rise to the duties of Sorcerer Supreme. Don’t miss the shocking twists, new villains, and unbelievable magical feats as Clea takes Marvel magic to places it’s never gone before!”

Of the new series, McKay says, “After the apocalyptic events of The Death of Doctor Strange, there’s a new Sorcerer Supreme in residence at 177A Bleecker Street, and a new Doctor Strange- Clea Strange. And she’s got her work cut out for her- when she’s not fighting off the magical gangsters of the Blasphemy Syndicate, or battling undead super-monsters, she’s going after what’s hers: the late Stephen Strange. Clea is of the Faltine, that race of Warlords and conquerors, and like her relatives Dormammu and Umar, she will not be thwarted in her desires, not even by the mysterious Harvestman standing in her way. It’s been really exciting to open up a new chapter in the world of Doctor (Clea) Strange, to get some new adventures going and some new weirdies on the table, and I can’t wait for folks to come along with us!”

Strange #1 goes on sale on March 2nd. The Death of Doctor Strange #4 goes on sale on December 29th. The miniseries’ final issue, The Death of Doctor Strange #5, goes on sale on January 26th.