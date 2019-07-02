Marvel's Charlie Cox Rumored to Return for New Disney+ Series Sooner Than You Think

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home reintroduced audiences to a bunch of characters that haven't appeared on the big screen in years. During the film, both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire make their big returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the epic multiversal story. But there was one more return that made fans of Netflix's Marvel universe happy. Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in the film to help Peter Parker with criminal charges that were brought against him after Spider-Man: Far From Home. Cox is rumored to return in a bunch of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, and it seems that he'll begin filming one of them very soon. At least that's according to Daniel Ritchman. The scooper revealed via his Patreon account that Cox would begin filming on Marvel Studios' Echo series starting in late May.

Daredevil is currently rumored to appear in She-Hulk and Armor Wars in addition to Echo, but it isn't one hundred percent certain where he could appear next. The actor previously teased returning for more upcoming MCU projects in a recent interview with Supanova. While Cox is sure he'll return, he can't actually say when or where he might make an appearance. During the discussion, the Daredevil star detailed his future with Marvel Studios.



"More than that, I don't know, and the little I do know, I'm obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything," Cox said. "For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn't hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time, I actually wasn't, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don't want to spoil it for people."



