Marvel's Eternals New Look Released

✖

Marvel fans can take a new look at the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Eternals, introducing the godlike being created by Jack Kirby (whose birthday passed over the weekend) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this image released via Empire Magainze, the Eternals have a much more casual look than what Kirby applied to his creations because they have blended into human society for generations. Chloé Zhao direct the film, becoming the first Oscar-winning director to contribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Eternals producer Nate Moore said that Eternals resonates on the same thematic frequency as Zhao's Academy Award-winning movie Nomadland.

“Chloé’s interested in telling stories about outsiders who find themselves adrift in new worlds. Nomadland and Eternals both share that DNA,” he says. “Nomadland doesn’t have the same bells and whistles as Eternals, but it has the same thematic resonance. This is definitely a new one for all of us. ‘From the Academy Award-winning director of…’ isn’t a phrase you’re used to hearing before Marvel movies.”

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Moore's comments are similar to those from Kit Harington, who plays the human Dane Whitman in Eternals. Harington said that Zhao's directing gives Eternals a different flavor than other MCU films.

"I'm a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking it's very exciting," Harington said during an interview on SiriusXM. "The character, I won't go into why he interests me, because it's more than my life is worth to tell you. But what did interest me about that piece was that it as Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse. It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can't tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it's coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I'll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it's really exciting."

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Eternals earlier this month. The trailer shed new light on the film's plot, the villainous Deviants, and the reason why the Eternals didn't help the Avengers in their fight against Thanos.

In Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants. The movie stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.