Marvel Fans Remember Jack Kirby on 104th Birthday
Exactly 104 years ago today, the legendary Jack Kirby was born. On what would have been 104th birthday, fans of his work are gathering to pay tribute to the legendary comic creator some 26 years after his death.
Born in 1917, Kirby landed his first comics work at just 19 years of age, working on comic strips for newspapers. It wasn't too long after that he switched roles and started working at Timely Comics, where he'd quickly create Captain America (1940) alongside frequent collaborator Joe Simon. Timely — the predecessor to Marvel — is where Kirby then spent most of his time.
The legendary writer and artist helped create some of Marvel's most influential characters, from the Fantastic Four and Eternals to MODOK, the Inhumans, Kang the Conqueror, Bucky Barnes, Black Panther, and hundreds more. In a four-year career at DC, Kirby went on to create the Fourth World characters, including Darkseid, Mister Miracle, and the rest of the New Gods.
The creator passed away on February 6, 1994, at his home in California. He was 76.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying in memory of The King.
The King
Today would've been his 104th birthday. The King of Comics: JACK KIRBY pic.twitter.com/sQefFlgs5Q— Michel Fiffe (@MichelFiffe) August 28, 2021
Inspiration
Happy birthday Jack Kirby - I don’t know who I would have been without you. Thanks for the inspiration. pic.twitter.com/s0zIrmHiPy— Christian Ward (@cjwardart) August 28, 2021
Bow Down
On his birthday, bow down before your King. #JackKirby pic.twitter.com/5OkReBEEaT— Ron Marz (@ronmarz) August 28, 2021
Reason for This All
Today is also Jack Kirby's birthday. I don't know if the comic book business would exist today without Kirby. His genius is the foundation we all build on.
Here's a Kirby appreciation I wrote a few years back...https://t.co/xbcZsXiz3Z pic.twitter.com/qtqZ6Etpk7— J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) August 28, 2021
Jack's World
It's #JackKirby's world, kids. We're just living in it. pic.twitter.com/KcjwnrTOw4— David Hyde (@superfanpr) August 28, 2021
Make Something That Matters
#HappyBirthdayKirby! In the spirit of Jack Kirby, go out there today and make something new! Make something that matters! pic.twitter.com/z4hXW4axTI— Super Serious 616 (@SuperSerious616) August 28, 2021
Iconic
Jack Kirby. Some great imagery here! pic.twitter.com/afZ9BRRNmb— Richard Friend (@Blasterkid) August 28, 2021