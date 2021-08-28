Marvel Fans Remember Jack Kirby on 104th Birthday

Exactly 104 years ago today, the legendary Jack Kirby was born. On what would have been 104th birthday, fans of his work are gathering to pay tribute to the legendary comic creator some 26 years after his death.

Born in 1917, Kirby landed his first comics work at just 19 years of age, working on comic strips for newspapers. It wasn't too long after that he switched roles and started working at Timely Comics, where he'd quickly create Captain America (1940) alongside frequent collaborator Joe Simon. Timely — the predecessor to Marvel — is where Kirby then spent most of his time.

The legendary writer and artist helped create some of Marvel's most influential characters, from the Fantastic Four and Eternals to MODOK, the Inhumans, Kang the Conqueror, Bucky Barnes, Black Panther, and hundreds more. In a four-year career at DC, Kirby went on to create the Fourth World characters, including Darkseid, Mister Miracle, and the rest of the New Gods.

The creator passed away on February 6, 1994, at his home in California. He was 76.

