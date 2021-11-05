Eternals Star Kit Harington Says Marvel is "Doing Something Really Different" With New Film

✖

Everyone involved with Marvel Studios' upcoming Eternals movie has been quick to say that the project will be different from anything we've seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point. Add Kit Harington's name to the list of Eternals stars and creative minds that are hyping up Chloe Zhao's Marvel debut. While speaking with SiriusXM this week, Harington was asked about the new movie and his role as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight. While he couldn't say much, the Game of Thrones alum did continue the narrative that Eternals is doing something brand new in the MCU.

"I'm a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking it's very exciting," Harington said. "The character, I won't go into why he interests me, because it's more than my life is worth to tell you. But what did interest me about that piece was that it as Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse. It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can't tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it's coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I'll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it's really exciting."

Eternals has a massive cast of characters, most of which are beings that have been around longer than the human race. The story spans centuries. And of course there's Zhao, the reigning Best Director winner at the Academy Awards, who is known for very intimate films that don't share much DNA with the movies of the MCU.

All signs are pointing toward Eternals being a unique outing for the MCU, and we don't have much longer to wait to find out if that's actually the case. Harington is part of a cast that includes Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-seok, and Lia McHugh.

Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5th.