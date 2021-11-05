Who Is Kro, The Villain of Eternals?

✖

The Eternals final trailer today gave fans their first look at the villain for the movie, Kro. A lot of general audiences don’t have a ton of background on the group of heroes or their larger lore. Kro would definitely qualify in this case. He’s the leader of the Deviants and the force that wants to age war on the other creations of the Celestials. Being over 20,000 years old gives you a lot of time to plot new and exciting ways to gain the upper hand against the Eternals. Another quirk of being around that long is that Kro becomes intertwined in the mythology of humankind like his near-godlike counterparts. Different groups of people have thought him to be Pluto or even The Devil because of the physical appearance he has. In a weird twist, Thena has a tryst with Kro that leads to the villain teaming up with them at some points in the comics.

Now, that relationship is made quite a bit more menacing in the trailer. Kro pulls Angelina Jolie’s character close with all those tendrils. Thena pleas with the green shapeshifter to see how she and the Eternals could be swayed to step in and protect humanity. She says, “We have loved these people…since the day we arrived. When you love something, you protect it.” It wouldn’t seem that the Deviant general sees this issue the same way. Kro quickly retorts, “You can’t protect any of them.” From the action in the trailer, it would seem that this threat is not completely misplaced. Both Deviants and Eternals are nigh-indestructible. So, the battles between the two would lead to mass destruction.

In an interview, director Chloe Zhao actually talked about how Jack Kirby laid the groundwork for everything they’re doing in Eternals. She told Variety how involved the process has been.

"Just like sculpturing, you never want it to end. You just want to keep going until they tell you you can’t keep going anymore....I think everyone in my life close to me knows that I’m maybe working a little too much," she began. "Yes! This afternoon I’m going back to Disney to work on Eternals. Right after this interview. I’m probably late."

"Jack Kirby and his imagination, his incredible work, is really the foundation of it. On top of that, there is what Marvel Studios has built, this incredible journey they have going on. And then on top of that is me as a fan of the MCU," the filmmaker explained. "And then, me as a fan of the genre, but also growing up with sci-fi and manga and fantasy films. And how can we have this big melting pot and cook up something that may just taste a little bit different? It was just an exciting thing; all of us went in wanting to do that. We’ll see."

