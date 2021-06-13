Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America Star Chris Evans' Birthday
Today is Sunday, June 13th and that makes it the birthday of Chris Evans, the actor perhaps best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this is practically a holiday for many Marvel fans, today is an especially momentous occasion as it is Evans' 40th birthday and, as such, there has been an outpouring of birthday wishes for the actor on social media. Fans from all over the world as well as some of his Marvel costars have all taken to Twitter to wish Evans a happy birthday as well as share some of their favorite Captain Americamoments in honor of his big day.
Even Marvel's official UK & Ireland account wished him a happy birthday, cleverly making a joke about his age in their greeting. "He may be 103 but he can still celebrate all day! Join us in wishing Chris Evans – AKA Captain America – a happy birthday!"
And you can bet that fans have joined in. The actor was a top trend on Twitter on Sunday and you can check out a sampling of some of those birthday greetings below.
He may be 103 but he can still celebrate all day!— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) June 13, 2021
Join us in wishing Chris Evans – AKA Captain America – a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/D6OvZ2UVkp
Virtual hugs
Sending all the virtual hugs to you on your birthday, brother! Two can play the “no phones on set” game, @chrisevans 😜 pic.twitter.com/my2mGq36Sy— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen...
ladies and gentlemen, chris evans#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/Bn55yikyl5— Stef ⚜️ LOKI ERA (@sharmstyles) June 13, 2021
Christopher Jamal Evans
Wishing Christopher Jamal Evans the greatest of birthdays #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/ACUtUtl9Oi— Venom 🔞 || (@vennvenom) June 13, 2021
Happy Birthday Captain!
Happy birthday Captain. @ChrisEvans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5afpLjOzTv— tinkerbella🤍✨ (@__tigerlilley) June 13, 2021
Party like it's your birthday
Party like it’s your birthday, @ChrisEvans.🥳 pic.twitter.com/5WgZuvX44j— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 13, 2021
Brilliant and Talented
Happy 40th Birthday to our superhero @ChrisEvans! We are proud to have such a brilliant and talented man as an icon who has grown up for the best. From your movies to A Starting Point, thank you for the impact you've made on us. We love you! 💙✨ #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/FjHiAJSLTJ— Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) June 13, 2021
Always bee our Cap
Happy birthday @ChrisEvans ! You'll always be our cap/ Steve Rogers! 💙 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/CgLlTktpLX— A.🌷🇵🇸 (@palestiniqueen) June 13, 2021
His day only
it’s chris evans day and his day only! #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/IilJ39isRc— fary ♡ˎˊ CHRIS DAY (@cevansfilm) June 13, 2021
Iconic
Bringing Back this Iconic scene on the occasion of Chris Evans Birthday #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans #Endgamepic.twitter.com/TB8VJs9wnJ— Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) June 13, 2021
Absolute inspiration
Happy Birthday @ChrisEvans! You absolute inspiration you! pic.twitter.com/6vEH0UAEe4— Brendan McCarthy (@OfficalBrendanM) June 13, 2021