Marvel Fans Launch Facebook Event to Storm Sony and Bring Spider-Man Back to MCU

Forget storming Area 51. With Tuesday’s news that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige’s involvement with the Spider-Man film series may have come to an end, fans of the beloved webslinger have come up with a plan to bring Spider-Man back home to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a raid on Sony Pictures Studios.

That’s right, over on Facebook an event has already popped up, “Storm Sony And Bring Spider-Man Home To The MCU.” The event, scheduled for Halloween, has a pretty straightforward plan. According to the event’s details those participating will “storm Sony Pictures in solidarity dressed in Spider-Man Costumes and bring our boy home.” The event, which as of the time of this article’s writing has only 12 confirmed participants and another 18 who have indicated that they are interested, can be checked out here.

Generally-speaking, this event is likely a joke. After all, Spider-Man is a fictional character. He’s not an actual person holed up in the Sony offices so storming them isn’t actually going to bring anyone home. However, the idea of fans showing up dressed as Spidey in protest doesn’t sound entirely far-fetched. Back in 2018, DC fans hoping to get Warner Bros. to release the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League showed up outside Warner Bros. — many in costume — to show their support for the release. Those fans still haven’t gotten their Snyder Cut, though, so it might also not be the greatest of precedents.

There also may not end up being a need to “storm” Sony. While reports Tuesday afternoon indicated that the arrangement between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is over after Marvel’s parent company Disney wanted a 50/50 financing stake in any upcoming Spider-Man movies, it may not be quite that cut and dry. ComicBook.com can confirm that negotiations over the deal are ongoing, with sources close to the situation indicating that the main sticking points in the discussion being what happens to producer credits Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would receive on future Spider-Man based properties.

With talks ongoing, it seems like there’s still hope that Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe even if he doesn’t fall under Marvel’s control. For fans, that’s good news since reports suggest that both Spider-Man star Tom Holland and director Jon Watts are still under contract for two more films or appearances — which could mean more movies with Marvel. If things do work out between the two studios, there may not be a need for fans to show up at Sony. We’ll all just have to wait and see.

