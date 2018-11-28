Marvel India Trolls Fans Over ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Again

Whoever is running Marvel India’s twitter account should get a bonus, and their latest tweet trolled fans hard over that Avengers 4 trailer.

The Avengers 4 trailer hasn’t dropped yet, and fans aren’t shy about letting Marvel know they want it and pronto. Marvel India has been having some fun with that lately, including their newest tweet. The tweet starts out promising by saying “Here is the Avengers 4…”. After a teasery space, they then pull the rug out, saying “character named Thor. #MarvelAnatomy.”

Afterward, a video plays going into detail regarding Thor’s strength and impressive abilities, though he lacks the ability to conjure up the Avengers 4 trailer evidently.

Here is the Avengers 4… character named Thor.#MarvelAnatomy pic.twitter.com/UUzQDyabMe — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 27, 2018

Last time around Marvel India shared an image of Hulk in an Adrenaline Rush design, and then followed it up with the caption “Expecting #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer comments in 3, 2, 1…” Let’s just say they weren’t left hanging.

Hopefully, the Avengers 4 trailer surfaces soon, as it would be a fantastic way to celebrate the holiday season. What goes better with caroling, snow, and Christmas Trees than a superhero epic after all.

The anticipation fans have for Avengers 4 is understandable, as it will bring the first 10 years of the MCU to a climatic close and will be the base upon which the next decade will be built. For directors the Russo Brothers though, they aren’t thinking of what comes next, and are just focused on who dies and who makes it to those future films.

“We’re not participating in any thought whatsoever about what happens after these movies,” Russo told Vanity Fair. “So we know who we’re allowed to kill, and that’s about it. I don’t even think Marvel had any ideas about where they would go after [Avengers 3 and 4]. It’s not an end for all of these characters; it’s an end for some of these characters. So some of these characters will go on. So it’s more complicated, that’s why it’s not a clean ending.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.