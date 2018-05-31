Krysten Ritter On What She Wants to See in ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter hopes to see her sullen anti-hero be more heroic — and less self-hating — come season 3.

Appearing this weekend at Comicpalooza in Houston, Texas, Ritter was asked by a fan which direction she hopes to see her emotionally-charged Jessica take in her third season.

"What I love so much about season 1 or season 2 were how deeply personal both storylines were, but different. So I got to explore different things within her and in my performance, show new colors," Ritter answered.

"I think season 1 and 2, we really looked back at Jessica's past. We looked at what made her as hardcore she is and how isolated [she is], and she's learned a lot — I think especially in season 2 she's learned a lot about herself. She has a lot to live up to, and I'm curious to see what she does next."

The first two seasons of Jessica Jones put the alcoholic and super-powered detective through the ringer both emotionally and physically, and while season 3 isn't likely to make Jessica's life cheery, her actress hopes to see the Defender take more strides towards reaching her full potential.

"Maybe we'll get to see her be a bit of a hero, maybe we get to see her move forward in a more positive way. Maybe we see her hating herself less," Ritter added.

"I don't think it's gonna be like sunshine and rainbows for Jessica Jones anytime soon. But I'd love to see her — even if it's a small step — step into her potential."

Ritter added she hopes for Jessica to be only "a little bit less" of a "train wreck" next time around, saying "it's still fun to play that."

Even if things start to turn around for Jessica, "she's not gonna switch to white wine," Ritter joked.

The Marvel-Netflix series was renewed for a third season in April, just little over a month after season 2 of the well-received crime drama debuted on Netflix.

Season 2 ended with a wedge driven between Jessica and best friend Trish (Rachael Taylor), who could don her comic book identity of Hellcat come season 3.

Marvel and Netflix next drop Luke Cage season 2 on June 22, with Daredevil season 3 expected to hit the streaming service sometime later this year.