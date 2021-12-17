Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Wave, Iron Spider Helmet Pre-Order Details

Hasbro wrapped up another Fan First livestream event earlier today, and it was packed with tons of reveals that included a Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Armadillo Build-A-Figure wave, an Eternals BAF wave, an Iron Spider Marvel Legends roleplay helmet, and more. Details, pre-order info, and a gallery of images can be found below.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home BAF wave includes Marvel Legends figures of Integrated Suit Spider-Man, Black and Gold Suit Spider-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, Doctor Strange, Morlun, and Marvel's Shreik, and a Miles Morales Spider-Man. These figures include numerous accessories as well as a Build-A-Figure piece that combine to form Armadillo. Pre-orders for this entire wave will be available here at Entertainment Earth starting tomorrow, August 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

The roleplay Marvel Legends helmet is based on the Iron Spider design from Avengers: Endgame, and it features LED eyes that glow red or blue and tech detailing. Again, pre-orders for this Marvel Legends helmet will be available here at Entertainment Earth starting tomorrow, August 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

In addition to the pre-order items mentioned above Hasbro also offered sneak peeks at upcoming Marvel Legends releases that will be released later this year. The list included the following items:

Marvel Legends Eternals Gilgamesh Build-A-Figure wave (Makkari, Sprite, Phastos, Druig, Kingo, and Sersi - Ikaris included without a BAF piece)

Eternals - Ajak (Walmart Exclusive)

Eternals - Thena (Target Exclusive)

Eternals - Kro

Marvel Legends Upgraded Spider-Man with Tom Holland head sculpt (Walmart Exclusive)

S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Troop Builder 2-Pack (Hasbro Pulse Exclusive)

Skrull Infiltrator Army Builder

Excalibur 3-Pack - Captain Britain, Meggan Puceanu, Shadowcat

Images of the new items are available in the gallery below. Again, the Spider-Man Marvel Legends BAF wave and the Iron Spider helmet will be available to pre-order tomorrow August 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. Stay tuned for pre-order dates for the rest of the lineup.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.