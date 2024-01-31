Marvel's Luke Cage Showrunner Teases What Netflix Season 3 Story Arc Would've Been

Marvel's Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Choker is dropping a new tease about what his plans for Season 3 of the Netflix series would've been, and fans are hard at work deciphering it!

Choker has been interacting with Marvel fans on Twitter, addressing some lingering questions and criticisms of the Luke Cage Netflix series' run. One fan asked Choker if there was ever a plan beyond the Luke Cage Season 2 finally, which had the cliffhanger twist of making Luke Cage the new Godfather of Harlem, setting the stage for a very different (and exciting) Season 3 story arc.

When @MikeWayne asked Choker "Did you ever map out what would happen after he became the King of Harlem?", the Luke Cage showrunner dropped a coded message in the form of a list of 13 songs by the rap group Public Enemy. As fans of Luke Cage know too well, Coker used a different hip-hop group and their songs as inspiration for the episode titles in each season of Luke Cage. Season 1 had episodes all based on songs by Gang Starr; Season 2 used the tracks of Pete Rock & CL Smooth for its episode titles.

It was more than just homage to some musical catalogs; Coker picked groups and songs that reflected the core themes (and/or foreshadowed events) of each season of Luke Cage. Public Enemy being the basis for Season 3 of the show is clearly a reference to what Luke Cage would've faced in terms of public perception, after taking over the Stokes crime family's operations in Harlem. While Luke considered himself the "sheriff" of Harlem, the outside world would've seen it (and him) very differently.

Luke Cage Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed

Here are the episode titles for Luke Cage Season 3 That Cheo Hodari Choker shared:

Public Enemy #1

Don't Believe The Hype

Louder ThanA Bomb

BurnHollywood Burn

You're Gonna Get Yours

Can't Truss It.

Brothers Gonna...

Can't DoNuttin For Ya Man

Shut EmDown

Show EmWhatchu Got

Black Steel In The HourOfChaos

Welcome To The Terrordome

Will Luke Cage Appear In The MCU?

The Marvel Netflix Universe is now MCU canon thanks to Echo, leading many fans wto speculate and hope that the entire Defenders squad (maybe not Iron Fist) will show up in the MCU. However, Luke Cage star Mike Colter doesn't seem to be into it:

"I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don't think about Luke Cage opportunities," Colter told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian last year. "It's one of those things where it's in the rearview mirror at this point."

However, Colter does leave some small window of possibility open for Luke Cage's return in the MCU:

"If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time. I'm happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character's living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."

Luke Cage is streaming on Disney+.