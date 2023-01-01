Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
Coincidentally enough, Fandango released its annual anticipation study earlier this month, naming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the most anticipated film of the year.
"With more than a hundred new releases heading into theaters, fans are excited to see movies back on the big screen where they belong," says Fandango Managing Director Erik Davis. "The new year promises a significant increase of movies that people want to see in theaters, from returning franchises like Indiana Jones, Creed, Hunger Games and Mission Impossible, to highly-anticipated re-imaginings like The Little Mermaid and Haunted Mansion, to off-the-wall entertainment like Cocaine Bear and M3gan. 2023 boasts one of the most exciting movie line-ups in years."
Decent
LOKI S2 and GotG3 will be the only decent MCU than the rest of 2023 slate https://t.co/hGg1PuyYyI— alienhominid2000 (@alienhominid200) December 30, 2022
Only Guardians
Looking at the MCU slate for 2023 and besides Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, it's so boring 😭— T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) December 29, 2022
Everything
i’m very excited for the mcu content we’re getting in 2023!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pzMcsAc1ll— owie :) (@avacard0) December 31, 2022
Photon's The Marvels
Stan Monica Rambeau, also known as Photon!
Monica is a newcomer to the MCU and is destined to be one of the few most powerful heroes marvel will ever introduce.
See her take flight in “The Marvels” coming to theaters July 28, 2023!December 29, 2022
Guardians 3
My most anticipated MCU 2023 projects.
1 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3— Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) December 31, 2022
2 – Loki Season 2
3 – Quantumania pic.twitter.com/XYMbZY78L8
Sequels + Ironheart
The only MCU projects I’m excited for in 2023… pic.twitter.com/7BhYCzTf6c— َ (@WandasAttorney) December 30, 2022
Agatha Always
Most Anticipated MCU 2023 Projects
1. Agatha: Coven of Chaos— Antony Post (he/him) (@Antony_Post) December 31, 2022
2. Loki Season 2
3. Secret Invasion
4. GotG Vol. 3
5. The Marvels
6. Ironheart
7. Ant-Man 3
8. What If Season 2
9. Echo pic.twitter.com/YJ2MTRJ9xM