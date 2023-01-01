Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases

As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.

Coincidentally enough, Fandango released its annual anticipation study earlier this month, naming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the most anticipated film of the year.

"With more than a hundred new releases heading into theaters, fans are excited to see movies back on the big screen where they belong," says Fandango Managing Director Erik Davis. "The new year promises a significant increase of movies that people want to see in theaters, from returning franchises like Indiana Jones, Creed, Hunger Games and Mission Impossible, to highly-anticipated re-imaginings like The Little Mermaid and Haunted Mansion, to off-the-wall entertainment like Cocaine Bear and M3gan. 2023 boasts one of the most exciting movie line-ups in years."

