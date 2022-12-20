Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Tops Fandango's List of Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

According to a survey conducted by Fandango, moviegoers are excited to see a collection of Marvel movies in the new year. Topping that list is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, most likely James Gunn's final Marvel movie after taking the position of co-CEO at DC Studios. While Gunn brings his Guardians saga to a dramatic end, there are still a lot of movies to look forward to in 2023. On the Marvel side, we have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, DC has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Harrison Ford returns in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Coming in first place for Fandango's Most Anticipated Blockbusters of 2023 is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Second place is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The sixth through 10th spots are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Creed III, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also has the Most Anticipated Hero in 2023: Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. Pratt is a busy man in 2023, as he also voices everyone's favorite heroic plumber Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie animated movie.

"With more than a hundred new releases heading into theaters, fans are excited to see movies back on the big screen where they belong," says Fandango Managing Director Erik Davis. "The new year promises a significant increase of movies that people want to see in theaters, from returning franchises like Indiana Jones, Creed, Hunger Games and Mission Impossible, to highly-anticipated re-imaginings like The Little Mermaid and Haunted Mansion, to off-the-wall entertainment like Cocaine Bear and M3gan. 2023 boasts one of the most exciting movie line-ups in years."

There are also some interesting findings as far as the audience's willingness to return to theaters. 99% of people in the Fandango poll are excited to see more new movies debuting in theaters; 97% will attend the theater more often in 2023 than in 2022; 84% plan to see six or more movies on the big screen in 2023; 82% claim the moviegoing experience can't be recreated at home; and 72% would like to see more movies in IMAX and other premium large screen formats.

You can find Fandango's complete survey results below.