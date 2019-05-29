Marvel Introduces Terrifying New Abomination in Immortal Hulk

For months, Marvel Comics has been teasing the return of one of the Hulk‘s oldest friends and greatest foes in the pages of Immortal Hulk. In today’s Immortal Hulk #18, they are revealed to be one and the same and together they have a terrifying new form. SPOILERS for Immortal Hulk #18 by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, Ruy José, Paul Mounts follow

Months ago, Bruce Banner discovered that Hulks are apparently immortal. He came back from the dead. Doc Sampson came back. Betty Ross survived a bullet to the head. All of this led him to the grave of his old friend Rick Jones. The grave was empty, suggesting that Rick — once the gamma-powered hero called A-Bomb — had returned from the dead.

Since then, the old Gray Hulk personality Joe Fixit has reemerged, but inhabiting Bruce Banner’s human body. Bruce regains control in Immortal Hulk #18 to find himself in Reno. He checks into the motel where he’s apparently been staying. His conversation with the “devil Hulk” is interrupted when a monster attacks the city.

That monster is the new Abomination, with a hand for a head. Hulk assumes its Emil Blonsky, the original Abomination. When he gets close enough to see inside that head-hand he realizes its not Blonsky, but Rick Jones. His human face is still there inside the open hand begging for death.

Shadow Base has been hunting Hulk and they took Rick’s body, knowing Hulk would be looking for it. They then spliced Blonsky’s DNA into him and used gamma radiation to bring him back to life and transform him into their own personal version of the Abomination.

This new version of Abomination is more in line with Immortal Hulk‘s body-horror and psychological-horror infused take on the Hulk. Fans will have to wait until next issue to see how the Hulk reacts to this revelation.

Rick Jones isn’t the only one of Hulk’s acquaintances taking on a new form. Betty Ross also underwent a transformation in this issue.

What do you think of the new Abomination? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Immortal Hulk #18 is on sale now.

