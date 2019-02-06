Marvel Releases New Stan Lee Tribute

The world has not stopped mourning comics legend, Stan Lee, ever since he passed away in November. From touching memories from his peers to the cameos he left behind, there has been no shortage of reminders of Lee’s legacy. The tributes are still rolling in, most recently from Marvel Comics. If you pick up a new issue today, you’ll see a classic “Stan’s Soapbox” message from July 1967.

“This is as good a place as any to thank you once more for being the most wonderful fans any publishing company ever had! If Marvel is on top of the heap, it’s your support that’s put us there! If Marvel gives you the type of mags you want, it’s our letters that have told us how! And, if Marvel occasionally comes up with a clinker, go hang your head, hero! Whatever we are, you’ve made us! We’ve had a lot of laughs together, and a lot of excitement- and the best is till ahead! So face front, frantic one. Marvel’s on the march- and we’re not taking a step without you! On behalf of the entire batty Bullpen, to True Believers, everywhere- we’ll never let you down, ’cause you’re the ever-loving’ greatest!”

Lee’s column began in 1967 and was an important part of the Bullpen Bulletins, the news and information page that appeared in most of the regular monthly books by Marvel Comics. In fact, you can even purchase a book of every column he wrote from 1967 to 1980. According to Hero Initiative, the book of collections “are presented in a historical context, so you can immerse yourself in the flavor of the day, and get a sense what was happening right outside Stan’s window when he penned ’em.”

When it comes to the wide range of Stan’s Soapboxes, “some are poignant, some informative, some touching, and some funny. But they’re all memorable!” The book of collections also includes words from Marvel Editor in Chief Joe Quesada, X-Men movie producer Tom DeSanto, and “a vast variety of great names from the fields of comics, literature, and academia.”

We continue to remember Lee fondly for all of his contributions to entertainment, but especially the co-creation of characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Ant-Man.

