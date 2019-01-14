‘Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts’ Releases First Trailer

Marvel Rising fans, you better get ready! If you have been missing out on Gwen Stacy, the heroine is ready to make a comeback, and she won’t be swinging onto the scene unnoticed thanks to her upcoming special.

Earlier today, Marvel HQ announced a brand-new special is coming for Marvel Rising, and it is all about Ghost Spider. The 22-minute episode is slated to debut on Marvel HQ starting January 16 at 4:00 p.m. PT. Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts will also be available on DisneyNOW come February 1, so fans will have plenty of ways to catch up with Gwen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those curious, a familiar voice will be returning to play Ghost Spider. Dove Cameron will bring Gwen back to life as the heroine. She will be joined by Booboo Stewart for this special, and Marvel HQ even shared a little blurb teasing the upcoming episode to get fans buzzing.

“Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts features … Ghost-Spider teaming-up with the Secret Warriors to bring down the villains Sheath and Exile for good. Can team leader Quake (Chloe Bennet of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) convince Ghost-Spider to join the team for good?”

As you can see above, a trailer for Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts has been shared online. The clips follows Gwen as she takes on Sheath and Exile with a group of reluctant teammates. Even though Ghost Spider wants to work alone, Quake and the Secret Warriors do their best to show the heroine the value of teamwork… but Ghost Spider isn’t so convinced by Squirrel Girl and her furry friends.

So, will you be checking out this special starring the one and only Ghost Spider?

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts stars Dove Cameron as Ghost-Spider, and features the return of Tyler Posey as Inferno, Chloe Bennet as Quake, Cierra Ramirez as America Chavez, Booboo Stewart as Exile, Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Kamil McFadden as Patriot, Skai Jackson as Gloria Grant, Dee Bradley Baker as Lockjaw/Tippy-Toe, Steven Weber as Captain Stacy, Tara Strong as Mary Jane Watson, and Amanda C. Miller as Sheath. The special will be executive produced by Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski; co-executive produced by Stan Lee, Sana Amanat, and Marsha Griffin.