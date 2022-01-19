Marvel Announces Two Captain America Series, One Featuring Steve Rogers and Another Featuring Sam Wilson

Dating back to “The Death of Captain America” storyline in 2007, Marvel Comics has explored various incarnations of heroes who were worthy of wielding the shield, with the publisher confirming today that there will be two new ongoing series featuring different takes on the character, one focusing on Steve Rogers and another focusing on Sam Wilson. In the upcoming Captain America #0, the journeys of both characters will be kicking off, before Rogers becomes the focus of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Wilson becomes the focus of Captain America: Symbol of Truth. The upcoming event kicks off in April before the new titles launch in May and June.

Marvel.com described the upcoming series, “2022 will mark a new age of Captain America, one that will launch two Captain America ongoing titles. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. The journeys of both shield bearers will begin in April’s Captain America #0 where they will team up after an explosive attack by Arnim Zola.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What’s interesting about Captain America #0 is that, unlike a lot of zero issues, we’re not gonna spend a lot of time building the plot for both books or teasing out a bunch of amazing stuff,” Lanzing shared with Entertainment Weekly. “The issue #1’s are gonna do that. Issue #0 is effectively a conversation between Steve and Sam about what it means for both of them to be Captain America simultaneously. But that conversation isn’t had in a room sitting down over beers, that conversation is had while flying/holding onto the side of a massive rocket heading into the sky to obliterate all of mankind because Arnim Zola is back and he’s got a bad plan.”

Onyebuchi continued, “I’m a huge fan of action thrillers that involve foreign locals and all of that stuff. One of the things that Sam has to do is he has to get to the bottom of a conspiracy. He has to figure out what the truth of the matter is, he has to figure out what’s really going on. When so much of American foreign policy historically has been founded on operating in the shadows, manipulating federal employees or members of another government into enacting regime change for the benefit of various corporate interests, what is it going to look like when Sam runs up against the people who would wish to manipulate him for their own ends in terms of furthering ‘America’s interests’ abroad? What does it mean to be the ‘Symbol of Truth’ in that context?”

While Wilson will be the more public persona of Captain America, Rogers will be taking another approach to embracing the identity.

“Steve is a member of the Greatest Generation. That’s so important, especially now, because he’s seen so much of the 20th century and he’s really able to weigh it,” Kelly pointed out. “With our story, what we really wanted to start looking at was, how has America changed? What does it mean to be a patriot now? Because it means something very different, even in the last two or three years. We’ve seen a radical shift in our country and, especially for a lot of young people, a real fury and disappointment at what our country has started to do to itself. Cap can’t turn his back on America, neither of the Caps can, because the idea is good. The core is good and worth fighting for, but both need to wrestle with what that means in the year of our Lord 2022.”

Captain America #0 will hit shelves in April, while Captain America: Symbol of Truth debuts in May and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty debuts in June.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!