Secret Invasion Breaks Surprising Marvel Trend for Post-Credit Scenes

Marvel's Secret Invasion has broken a surprising tradition for Marvel Cinematic Universe post-credits scenes, in that it didn't feature one all throughout its run. Now that the Secret Invasion finale is streaming on Disney+, Marvel fans know for sure that there are no post-credits scenes to be found over the course of the six episodes it took for Secret Invasion to tell its story. This is definitely a buck of the MCU tradition, as pretty much every other MCU TV show and/or movie has featured either some kind of mid-credits or post-credits scene in some capacity.

Loki is the case that most MCU fans jump to immediately: And, while it's true that Loki didn't have a post-credits scene reveal at the end of its six episodes, it did feature the announcement that Loki Season 2 would be happening. Additionally, Loki Episode 4 included a mid-credits scene, which revealed that Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) apparent death was not one at all and that the Asgardian anti-hero has instead been transported to The Void realm, where the TVA deposited all of its "pruned" timeline anomalies.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a mid-credits scene that revealed Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) to be "The Power Broker"; WandaVision teased Wanda's possession by the Darkhold before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Moon Knight revealed Marc Spector's third personality, Jake Lockley; even What If...? featured a scene that teased "Agent Carter" being reunited with a version of Steve Rogers that ended piloting the Iron Man armor that Hydra stole.

As for MCU movies: Avengers: Endgame is the only movie in the franchise that doesn't feature a post-credits scene – as that film is the definitive end of an MCU Saga meant that the filmmakers didn't want that ending to be cheapened by a tease of what was to follow.

"It was called Endgame for a reason. This is it. This is the ending. The book is closed on that chapter of the Marvel universe and a new book will get written," Joe Russo told USA Today back during that film's release.

"This was the first Marvel movie we've done where we weren't thinking about the future," Anthony Russo added. "There's no future. There will be a future, of course, but it's not our responsibility."

Now Secret Invasion is also carrying the banner of having no post-credits scene, but the reasoning seems far less sound – especially with this bridge between Captain Marvel and its sequel, The Marvels, which is next on the slate.

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.