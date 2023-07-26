Secret Invasion Finale: All the Avenger DNA Used by the Super-Skrull

[This story contains Secret Invasion spoilers for season 1 episode 6, "Home."] Nick Fury assembled the Avengers — and in Wednesday's Secret Invasion finale, he created an Avengers-level threat. After the reveal that Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) used the Skrulls to harvest Avengers' DNA from blood spilled at the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame, Skrull General Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) weaponized their superpowers to complete his transformation into the Super-Skrull. But in an act of subterfuge, the shape-shifter G'iah (Emilia Clarke) replicated Fury's form to access Gravik's machine, which endowed both Skrulls with the abilities of Earth's mightiest heroes.

Gravik's machine reveals the superhuman DNA that Fury collected for The Harvest: Avengers Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Other DNA samples include the Guardians of the Galaxy — Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Groot (Vin Diesel) — the Asgardian Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the rock-like Kronan named Korg (Taika Waititi), the mutated Abomination (Tim Roth), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who used her powers of molecular disequilibrium as a stealth operative for S.H.I.E.L.D.

Under Fury's orders, Gravik and the Skrulls also collected DNA from Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Black Order: Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw), Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), and an Outrider, the alien "space dogs" used by Thanos at the Battle of Wakanda and the Battle of Earth. Along with a Jotunheim Frost Beast, the Harvest includes the DNA of Chitauri, the alien army that attacked New York in 2012's The Avengers.

G'iah and Gravik battle with their newfound abilities, trading blows at New Skrullos in Russia. In the end, G'iah wields cosmic energy akin to Captain Marvel's to kill Super-Skrull Gravik, who dies after trying to manipulate U.S. President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) into initiating a strike that would trigger World War III. The finale ends with G'iah joining forces with MI6 Special Agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) for mysterious reasons.

All episodes of Marvel's Secret Invasion are now streaming on Disney+.