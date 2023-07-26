Secret Invasion: Do G'iah's Powers Make Her The Strongest MCU Character?

Secret Invasion's final episode gave Gi'ah a pretty significant upgrade. But, is she the MCU's strongest character now? Surprisingly, it would certainly seem that way! Secret Invasion Episode 6 centers around the climactic showdown between Gravik and Nick Fury. Or, so the audience thinks as he saunters into New Skrulls. After a lengthy monologue from Kingsley Ben-Adir's villain, he washes himself and Fury in the powers of all the Avengers from The Battle of Earth.

Gi'ah reveals that she's shapeshifter to Nick Fury's form and has obtained these powers too. So, there's an absolutely staggering quality to the reveal. It's wild enough that she has Extremis. But, the Skrull spy now has powers from Captain Marvel, the Super Soldier serum, Ghost's powers from Ant-Man and the Wasp and so much more. Emilia Clarke's character is now a one-woman army. So, if fans were upset because Carol Danvers was too strong, they're going to have a time wrapping their heads around the new Super Skrull.

Gi'ah Is The Most Powerful Being on the Board in the Current MCU

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

With Captain Marvel's powers in-tow, it seems inarguable that Gi'ah would be in the upper echelon of "power levels" in the MCU. She can teleport like Ghost, make Frost Giant blades, super strength from The Hulk, and regenerate thanks to the Iron Man III serum. That's a lot to process. Even more worrisome for the heroes down the road is the fact that she probably isn't going to be 100% on their side next time their paths cross.

It sure does feel like Gi'ah should play a massive role in whatever conflict comes next in the MCU. While she's probably not in The Marvels, because she's got a full-on Skrull/human Cold War to try and win, that movie will continue the Skrull plot from Secret Invasion. The Kree are supposedly willing to broker a peace with the shape-shifting race. Gi'ah might have some resentment from her parents being chased off of their planet before she was born. But, it feels like Nick Fury and Captain Marvel will probably be handling this one.

Gi'ah's Future in The Marvel Cinematic Universe

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

There's now a full-blown Kree/human conflict going on with Earth. (Delightfully, the Asgardians are probably drawn into this as well!) So, that will only escalate over time. The heroes had a bit of gratitude for defeating Thanos, but it seems like that goodwill continues to erode a little bit with every subsequent project. While a lot of fans will leave Secret Invasion feeling like Marvel introduced yet another character that we won't see immediately, they might not have to wait very long.

Both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts present a place where Gi'ah and Sonia Falsworth could appear as key pieces. The Skrulls need a stabilizing force and the UK's head spy has leverage to get them what they want. Alternatively, Gi'ah is as close to a true leader that the Skrull refugees would have. Maybe helping Falsworth secure that massive resource in the ocean would assure they have someplace to call home after all this turmoil. There are a literal host of entities that would perk up at the idea of a resource that would provide military dominance… So, we'll have to see!

How Did Gi'ah Get There in Secret Invasion?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Where do you think we'll see Gi'ah after Secret Invasion? Let us know down in the comments!