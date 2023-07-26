How Secret Invasion Sets Up The Marvels

Secret Invasion sets the table for The Marvels in some subtle ways that you don't see coming. In the last episode of the Disney+ series, the entire MCU world now knows that the Skrulls walk amongst humans. Naturally, that's going to complicate things moving forward. Nick Fury tells the president that this will have wide-reaching effects for everyone involved. It feels like The Marvels is almost unrelated until you zero in on some Skrulls working in the background on S.A.B.E.R. in the trailer for the next MCU movie. It deepens from there though!

Nick Fury also recruits his wife Varra to his cause again. The Kree have announced that they want to have peace talks with the Skrulls after all this time. They're going to need a diplomat for that. In the trailer for The Marvels, it's clear that not all Kree desire that peace. Fury, Varra, and the entire Earth are in danger from the word go. Some of the Skrulls' conflict with their adversaries is going to be cleared up with the next MCU movie. Samuel L. Jackson's super spy is going to have some help on his home turf though! So, expect to at least hear Varra mentioned in the movie after being introduced by Secret Invasion.

Looking To New Faces in Captain Marvel's Sequel

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The Marvels is bringing Nick Fury back, but he's joined by friends old and new. Jackson talked to Sway's Universe about the differences with the Captain Marvel sequel. Brie Larson is back n the fold, but she's bringing Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau to space for this massive fight. Jackson told the radio host that all three of them lay claim to the title of Captain Marvel in different ways now.

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson explained during his appearance. "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

What Will Fury and the New Team Be Up Against In The Marvels?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

This fall, The Marvels take flight. Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

What are you expecting from The Marvels? Let us know in the comments!