Secret Invasion Episode 6 Finale Ending Explained

Secret Invasion Episode 6 ended with a lot of new cards on the table for the MCU. *If you don't want spoilers for the Disney+ series turn back now!) For starters, James Rhodes is back after being body-snatched. Gi'ah is now unquestionably one of the strongest characters in the MCU. Nick Fury has accidentally helped accelerate a Skrull/human war. The Marvels now has a setup for some of the conflict in that movie and another reason for Carol Danvers to show up to assist Fury. Read on down below for the blow-by-blow from Episode 6.

Samuel L. Jackson's super spy wastes little time as the final episode of Secret Invasion begins. Nick Fury said he was going to finish things with Gravik and he marches right up to New Skrulls. Shortly before kicking the door down, he calls his wife Priscilla to let her know he might not make it out alive. As Fury marches through the nuclear compound, viewers are reminded that he cannot survive the radiation inside. The former SHIELD director is coughing and sputtering the entire way.

After Gravik monologues at him for a while, it's revealed that Gi'ah was impersonating Jackson's spy in the final confrontation. She and the villain also gained the collected powers of every MCU hero that fought in Avengers: Endgame… and more?!?! Of course the young Skrull lands the decisive blow against Gravik. Fury saves the president from the clutches of Skrull Rhodey and kills the imposter. However, President Ritson decides to introduce legislation making all extraterrestrials enemies of Earth. So, that's all bad. Fury goes off to space for a date with The Marvels in the aftermath. Let's handle this one at a time.

Gi'ah Has Captain Marvel's Powers Now, and A Lot More

One person who came up over the course of Secret Invasion is Gi'ah. She managed to get the full powers from The Harvest. Talos's daughter is now just as formidable, if not more, than the Super Skrull from the comics. (While some fans wonder how you deal with someone so powerful being on the board now…) Emilia Clarke's character has also joined up with Olivia Colman's Sonia Falsworth to oppose the Skrull/Human war now. They're not best buds like Nick Fury and Gi'ah's father though.

A question about where she will pop-up next inevitably spirals out of the series and we'll cover that in just a few paragraphs. One of the many crossover style movies seems like a good bet. And before anyone asks, it's not Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars. So, the wait is officially on.

Rhodey Is Back, But He's Been Gone For A Long Time

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Secret Invasion pulled back the curtain on the fact that James Rhodes has been a Skrull for a while. It feels like a lot of fans had their suspicions. But, this week brought some concrete evidence about how long the real War Machine has been on ice. When he gets pulled out of that fracking pod, Rhodey never really gets a chance to answer Agent Ross when asked about how long he's been down there. But, one clue is probably going to surprise a lot of longtime MCU fans.

If you pay close attention to Rhodey when the military helps him out of the bunker, you notice that he can't walk under his own power. That means the hero could have been out of commission as long as Captain America: Civil War. Don Cheadle's line delivery about a secret briefing about 15 years ago lines up with his taking over the role in Iron Man II as well. So, he hasn't been a Skrull the entire time it seems. But, he's been a double agent for far longer than it seemed like on the surface. Armor Wars is set up to be fascinating as he's missed literal years of his life and the death of his best friend.

The Marvels and A Kree Skrull Peace Treaty

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Varra and Nick Fury seem to have rekindled their romance. She'll try and help diplomacy between the Kree and Skrulls up on S.A.B.E.R. However, it doesn't seem like the other side will be keen on burying the hatchet with the villain of The Marvels being a Kree revolutionary. If that weren't enough, there's clearly a war on two fronts with the humans declaring open season on Skrull refugees caught on Earth. This all points to a larger confrontation in Captain America: Brave New World or Thunderbolts.

As the longest-standing McGuffin in the MCU just sits out in the middle of the ocean, fan speculation about it's true purpose seems rampant. Multiple entities are going to try to get their hands on Tiamut when the opportunity arises. Surely, Sonia Falsworth's contingency will be there for their cut. Her closest tie to the American's cause is back up in space, and she's got a literal ace in the hole with Gi'ah on her side. Expect to see one or both of them when Sam Wilson flexes his wings or Marvel's team of villains gets sent in for clean-up.

Did you enjoy the finale of Secret Invasion? Let us know down in the comments!