What Comes After Secret Invasion in the MCU?

Marvel Studios has finally released all episodes of their latest series, Secret Invasion, and while the series has received some pretty mixed reviews, it has definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a weird position. The season finale of Secret Invasion does a lot of things that have some sort of effect on the MCU, but most fans want to know what will happen after the series. So here's what will happen next in the MCU after the Secret Invasion:

SPOILER WARNING FOR SECRET INVASION!

What Will Happen After Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion leaves the MCU in a pretty precarious position after its finale, with G'iah (Emilia Clarke) gaining all of the abilities of the Avengers, becoming a Super Skrull, and killing Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Some fans wonder what will happen with the Skrulls after Secret Invasion, and while we don't know where we will see them next, the series does have characters who have confirmed appearances coming up in the MCU. During the series, it was revealed that James "Rhody" Rhoades (Don Cheadle) has been replaced by a Skrull and he was finally freed after an unknown amount of time. The real Rhody will be seen next in his upcoming solo Armor Wars film. Samuel L. Jackson leaves the series back in full force as Nick Fury in his classic trench coat and eye patch, as well as being reinstated as the director of S.A.B.E.R., setting up his role in this year's The Marvels.

Outside of all of the stuff that stems from Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios will release two other series later this year: Loki Season 2 and Echo. The Marvels will be the final movie to be released this year from Marvel Studios, and they are expected to start off 2024 with Captain America: Brave New World leading the charge. Thunderbolts, Blade, and Deadpool 3 are also expected to be released next year.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are exclusively streaming on Disney+.

What did you think about Secret Invasion? Are you excited about what will happen next in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!