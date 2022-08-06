New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photos Offer Best Look Yet at Daredevil

She-Hulk is full of surprises indeed as Marvel fans found when it was confirmed last month that Charlie Cox would appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series as Daredevil and now, the series' official Twitter account is having fun with a few more surprises — including a new look at The Man Without Fear. In a new post on Saturday, the account posted a grid of photos making up the show's logo with the caption "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is full of surprises". But when you click on the photos and expand them, you get fresh looks at the eagerly anticipated upcoming series, including one of Daredevil in what appears to be a yellow and red suit. There are also some other looks as well, including Hulk and Wong and you can check it all out below.

Daredevil appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is something that fans are very excited about and recently at the summer Television Critics Association panel, series directors Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and series star Tatiana Maslany opened up about how the character fits into the show.

"To watch Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters match wits is something I think people are going to love," Coiro said. "Charlie & Tatiana have great chemistry, it's got the tone of a Howard Hawks movie."

Maslany added, addressing anxious fans," saying: "Charlie is amazing and he does some really great work. You know, the tone of our show is so different, and to see his character in the tone of She-Hulk is really fun to watch." When pressed by Deadline for more details about Cox's role, and if it will set up the just announced Daredevil: Born Again, Gao joked: "I think you guys know we are not allowed to tell you any of that. Marvel has security guards posted outside of each of our doors."

"I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character," Gao said recently in a chat with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con about using Daredevil. "And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked."

In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut on Thursday, August 18th on Disney+.

