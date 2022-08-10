New She-Hulk TV Spot Teases a Smashing End to Summer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be arriving on Disney+ in a matter of days, ushering the latest heroine into the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series will dive into the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and how she balances her normal life as a lawyer with her reluctant new role as a superhero. To get fans hyped for the upcoming series, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have debuted a new thirty-second promo for She-Hulk, which features components of new footage from the series, including new looks at Jen and Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained in a recent interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany added. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

