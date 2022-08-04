She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo With Mark Ruffalo

We're officially two weeks away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest television series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series will feature a slew of MCU newbies and veterans, including Titania (Jameela Jamil) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As we wait for the possibility of seeing the two share the small screen together, a new behind-the-scenes photo is here to tie us over. The photo was shared by Jamil on her Twitter, with her caption teasing that she hasn't even "gotten into how much" she loves him and how much she "died getting to work on a project with him."

OH WE HAVE NOT EVEN GOTTEN INTO HOW MUCH I LOVE HIM OR HOW MUCH I DIED GETTING TO WORK WITH ON A PROJECT WITH HIM. The honor of it all... https://t.co/107KaiM23f pic.twitter.com/GRP0FHHnZL — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 2, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained in a recent interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany added. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

