Marvel Studios Can Use Daredevil In The MCU Sooner Than You Think

The MCU recently got two big shots in the arm courtesy of the deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox, which brought some big-name characters like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men back into the fold. That said, there are a few other big-name characters who are coming back up for use soon, namely the Defenders featured in Netflix‘s side of the universe. That group includes none other than Daredevil, and while many knew it would be a while before Marvel Studios could bring him aboard, that time is closer than you think and might have snuck up on you a bit.

Daredevil was canceled by Netflix in November of 2018, which seems like yesterday really. Once you put together that it really has been that long since it was canceled, you also realize that it’s 2020 already, which means in November of this year the 2-year stipulation of Netflix and Marvel’s contract is up.

It was previously reported that Netflix had a 2-year hold on the character after the show was canceled, meaning that Marvel couldn’t even start developing a new project with the character for that 2-year time frame. That seemed like a while back in 2018, but now we are almost there, and fans are already gearing up for it with a request for Daredevil to appear in the MCU.

As for where, there are a host of options, but one, in particular, has fans excited with fingers crossed. That would be the third Spider-Man movie, a joint deal between Sony and Marvel Studios. The film is set to debut in 2021, and Spider-Man’s more ground level adventures would be the perfect introductory vehicle for Daredevil, and the characters have worked alongside each other in the comics quite a few times.

There are a few hurdles there of course. One, Marvel hasn’t even been able to develop a Daredevil project for that 2-year gap, so with it ending in November, that’s a tall order to get it developed, written, and then worked out schedule-wise for a July 2021 release. That is also making the assumption that Charlie Cox would be reprising the role, so if not, then it would need to be cast, and that will also take some time.

Many are hoping that Cox will reprise the role and pick things up for his character where they left off, as Daredevil season 3 was immensely well-received. Spider-Man 3 might be too soon though, but the good news is the MCU isn’t going anywhere, so he’ll have a host of other movies to debut in even if that doesn’t work out.

