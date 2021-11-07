Marvel Studios Celebrates Eternals Being #1 at the Box Office

As the weekend comes to a close, it’s safe to say Marvel’s newest film, Eternals, has dominated the box office. Despite the fact that the film received mixed reactions from critics, earning a disappointing 48% on Rotten Tomatoes after 295 reviews, the movie has been a much bigger hit with fans. Currently, the movie is up on the review site with an 81% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5, saying it “will likely be one of the more divisive films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” The movie may not have gotten the best reviews, but that didn’t stop it from making money this weekend. Eternals opened to $71 million, which was less than Black Widow ($80.3 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.5 million), but still impressive by pandemic standards. Earlier today, Marvel Studios took to social media to celebrate Eternals being #1 in the world.

“Marvel Studios’ @Eternals is the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD 🌎✨ Get tickets to experience the film NOW PLAYING only in theaters! (Link in Bio),” Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out their new clip, which showcases the movie’s star-studded cast, below:

Eternals was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

When the movie was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wondered why this powerful group of immortal beings with superpowers didn’t step in to help the Avengers in the past, especially when it came to defeating Thanos. It turns out, the Eternals were instructed to only help humans when evil creatures called Deviants were involved. In a recent interview with National Post, Harington explained why fans need to move on from Thanos and the Blip.

“I think the answer is pretty satisfactory,” Harington replied when asked about the Eternals’ explanation for not helping the Avengers defeat Thanos. “This is me talking to the Marvel fans, so shoot me. You mustn’t get too bogged down. This is a new phase; this is a new group of people coming in. If it becomes too much about the Blip or events that happened in the previous stuff, you can trip yourself up everywhere. We need to remember to keep a level of suspended disbelief.”

Eternals is now playing in theaters.