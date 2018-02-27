Marvel Studios Announces New Charity Campaign

The Walt Disney Company has officially announced its newest charity campaign, Marvel: The Universe Unites.

This initiative will combine the powers of the cast of Avengers: Infinity War to help support different children’s charities. Stars Paul Bettany, Karen Gillan, and Sebastian Stan appeared on Good Morning America today to help announce the event, which will take place over the course of the week. Universe Unites will wrap up this weekend with ShopDisney.com and all Disney stores donating 10 percent of sales on Marvel products (up to $50,000) to Make-A-Wish.

“This movie has one of the greatest ensemble casts of all time, and we are challenging them to use their collective might to benefit children’s charities,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “We’re kicking off by inviting some of the world’s biggest stars to get creative on social media to support Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity that works to bring joy and comfort to hospitalized children and their families.”

Marvel Studios: Hero Acts is a part of the campaign that was teased on Good Morning America. Some of the Infinity War stars will receive a custom box of Marvel toys featuring their character that will be eventually be donated to a children’s hospital. Before it’s shipped off however, the stars will try to take a creative picture or video with their toys. When the collective photos from the stars reach one million likes on Twitter, Marvel will make a $250,000 donation to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“Being a Marvel Super Hero gives us a powerful platform to directly influence positive change. Giving back to kids is the most impactful role you can play,” says Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. “Marvel: The Universe Unites and #HeroActs is just a fun way to support a noble cause while entertaining kids and fans around the globe.”

Marvel and Disney have also partnered with various toy companies to help give even more to children in need. Hasbro will be donating $1 million in cash and products to Give Kids The World. Funko will be making a $1 million donation to Starlight as a part of the Marvel: Universe Unites campaign.

“From our fantastic cast to our toy and retail partners, it’s great to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe come together in this way to support children’s charities,” comments Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios. “The launch of the products for Avengers: Infinity War is a fun way for fans to celebrate the countdown to the movie, and this initiative underscores that moment in a really special way.”

Beginning on March 3, new Avengers: Infinity War products will be included in the Marvel: Universe Unites Amazon Wish List, allowing consumers to send toys directly to Starlight.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4.