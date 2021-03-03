Marvel Studios Kevin Feige Reveals Why Anthony Mackie Insists on Being Number Six on the Call Sheet

✖

"Cut the check!" If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chances are you've seen a lot of behind-the-scenes footage of Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America?) saying one of him numerous catchphrases. In addition to the popular "cut the check" line, the actor also spent a lot of Captain America: Civil War joking about being number six on the call sheet (no big surprise considering the laundry list of celebrities featured in that film). "Number six on the call sheet has arrived," Mackie would exclaim when arriving on set. Variety recently did a profile on Mackie in which Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige explained why the actor is still listed as number six on the call sheet for Disney+'s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"Anthony is No. 1," Feige happily shared, "but it still says 'No. 6.' He kept it because he didn’t want it to go to his head." Classic Mackie! During the interview, Feige also explained why it's Sam's time to shine in the MCU.

"Suddenly, what had been a classic passing of the torch from one hero to another at the end of 'Endgame' became an opening up of our potential to tell an entire story about that. What does it really mean for somebody to step into those shoes, and not just somebody but a Black man in the present day?" Feige is not the only one to talk about the passing of the shield. Mackie also spoke about it during the Variety interview.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America. I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it. I didn’t go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that," Mackie shared.

In addition to Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also star Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier. The series will also feature Captain America: Civil War's Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) as well as new "interesting characters" Flag Smasher (Erin Kellyman) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th.