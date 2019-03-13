Kevin Feige Confirms LGBT Superhero Is Percolating at Marvel Studios

With Captain Marvel now in theaters and both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home coming later this year, rumors of what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe abound. However, one of those rumors sounds like it may, in part, become reality.

In an interview with ET, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms that an LGBT superhero is “percolating” in the MCU, along with a few other much-wanted projects. In the interview, ET’s John Boone asked Feige that out of four specific things — Kamala Khan in the MCU, a Nova movie, an LGBT superhero, or another Taika Waititi film — which was closest to reality, and Feige had surprisingly informative answer.

“I think all of those are percolating and — let’s put it this way: They’re all percolating,” Feige said. “I do want to keep the focus on this one and on the immediate future, but everything you just named are percolating, some closer than others.”

Rumors have circulated for a bit that the MCU is looking to introduce their first openly gay male superhero. One specific rumor came earlier this month that the studio is looking specifically at Ikaris for The Eternals, a film that is reportedly going to begin filming in September. While there’s been no official confirmation of an LGBT hero for the MCU as of yet, Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso told Variety at the Captain Marvel premiere that the world is ready for that kind of representation in the movies.

“The world is ready,” she said. “The world is ready.”

If Marvel Studios does choose to break even more new ground with a gay superhero, The Eternals seems like a perfect place for it largely because The Eternals are a lesser-known team, one that Feige has previously said is perfect for the big screen treatment.

“You’re reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige told Bionic Buzz. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

Of course, fans will have to wait a bit to find out anything about the post-Endgame and Far From Home future of the MCU, including whether it will feature an LGBT superhero. In speaking with The Wrap about the importance of diversity in all aspects of the MCU, Feige reaffirmed that nothing will be discussed until after the next two films debut this year.

“Anna [Boden] and her directing partner, Ryan [Fleck, Captain Marvel directors], did an amazing job, and made the movie what it is, so yes, so we did believe it was very important that this story be told with a female voice behind the camera, many female voices behind the camera in this case,” said Feige. “It’s all about going forward. We won’t discuss anything past Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there are many things coming.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

