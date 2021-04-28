Falcon and the Winter Soldier Creator "Surprised" By How Many MCU Movies Are Unannounced

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's head writer Malcolm Spellman was reported to be heading over to Captain America 4 following his Marvel Studios debut with the Disney+ series. He has since downplayed those rumors but a new quote from the writer and executive producer seems to lend a bit of credence to the development and existence of a fourth Captain America film, and more. "Who said it? Did Kevin say it?" Spellman says. "I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from the man himself!" The reports came from reliable sources but Marvel Studios yet to confirm or formally announce any such news. Still, the future for Marvel seems to only be one filled with expansion.

ComicBook.com's full interview with Spellman can be seen in the video above. In a separate interview, conducted by Murphy's Multiverse's Charles Murphy, Spellman teased a massive future slate from Marvel Studios. "I was surprised about how few of the upcoming Marvel movies have been announced," Spellman told Murphy's Multiverse. "Fans will start to become more and more clear as these projects get announced."

Right now, there is an onslaught of content already announced from Marvel Studios. The slate includes, but is not limited to shows such as Armor Wars, Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Secret Invasion, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Loki, a series set in Wakanda, and more. The massive movie slate sees the upcoming Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captin Marvel 2, Black Panther II, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Fantastic Four, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther, and more headed to theaters.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has previously revealed there are plans within the studio going through 2025, so Spellman's tease of more projects which have not yet been announced is in line with this. Since Disney's Investor Day reveals, Marvel has only shown its cards through 2023. As Spellman explained to ComicBook.com in the interview seen in the video above, Marvel Studios gives its filmmakers a lot of freedom with their projects and develops the futures for characters and locations based on what writers and directors do with characters iin their respective projects. The lack of announcements for these further out projects could be to provide an opportunity for those plans to remain fluidly in flux as stories play out on Disney+ shows and in movies.

