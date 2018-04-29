Kevin Feige Announces Marvel Studios Has Movie Plans Until 2025

Marvel Studios’ latest offering, Avengers: Infinity War, kicks off the beginning of the end of a decade-long storytelling journey that began with Iron Man. When fans first realized this many thought that it meant the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but according to studio president Kevin Feige, Infinity War is far from the end of the line. In fact, Marvel Studios has plans for movies all the way out until 2025.

Feige, who isn’t just Marvel Studios president but the architect of the MCU, told the AP while Avengers: Infinity War might be bringing some stories to a close, they’re still thinking about the future — and they’re thinking big.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We dream big at Marvel Studios,” Feige said. “We have very lofty aspirations at Marvel Studios. For those dreams to be surpassed is saying something.”

Those lofty aspirations Feige’s referring to? The success of the films within the MCU, namely Black Panther. That film, which was released earlier this year, smashed box office records to become one of the highest grossing films of all time. It joins other Marvel films The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron in that list and the studio smashed expectations again. Avengers: Infinity War had a massive opening weekend, giving the film the biggest opening weekend box office in history.

That kind of impressive box office success is a clear indicator that “Avengers fatigue” is most certainly not real and that there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon. And that’s a good thing for Marvel Studios as Feige says they still have a lot of source material to draw from and stories to tell.

“There are still things that are key elements to a lot of our characters in their comic incarnations that we haven’t even done yet for characters who have had three or four movies,” Feige explained. “It is an amazing wealth of creative material to pull from.”

Feige’s comments about more stories to tell and looking towards the future reinforces earlier statements that, while Avengers: Infinity War and its follow-up, the upcoming Avengers 4, will close the first ten years out the MCU is far from done.

“It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means,” Feige said to Fandango ahead of Infinity War’s release. “But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

Fans can see the beginning of that conclusion — as well as begin imagining what the future of the MCU might hold — in Avengers: Infinity War. The film is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

What films do you think Marvel Studios might be thinking about for 2025? What movies would you like to see as part of the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments!