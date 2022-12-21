Marvel Studios Really Wants Fans To Rewatch Hawkeye

Hawkeye was released last year which means Marvel fans now have the opportunity to watch the Disney+ show every holiday season. The series took place in New York City during Christmas and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) recently talked to ComicBook.com about how "it's quite Christmas-y." In honor of the holiday season, Marvel Studios has been pushing fans to revisit the series this month. We recently saw a very cute post featuring Jolt, the pup who played Lucky the Pizza Dog, and that's not the only Hawkeye content on Marvel's official Instagram.

"Relive every epic moment of #Hawkeye this holiday season! 🎁 🏹 Experience the Marvel Studios Original series, streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel captioned a poster of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. "Living rent free in all our heads. 💭," they captioned another post featuring Jolt. "Join Lucky the Pizza Dog for the holidays once again! 💜," they added to their poster of Jolt as Lucky. You can check out the posts below:

Is Hawkeye Getting a Season 2?

Currently, the only Marvel show on Disney+ that's confirmed to be getting a second season is Loki. There's no word on whether or not Hawkeye will get a second season, but fans are eager to see Hailee Steinfeld play Kate Bishop again. Earlier this year, fans suspected the show could be getting another season after Disney submitted Hawkeye for "Outstanding Comedy Series instead of "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" at the Emmys. There are many different paths another season of Hawkeye could take. The first season's finale hinted that Kate will officially take on the Hawkeye mantle, so the series could focus more on her instead of Clint.

What Other Marvel Projects Are Holiday-Themed?

In addition to Hawkeye, we also recommend revisiting Iron Man 3 this season. You can also watch the brand new The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. Currently, the "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 80% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a holly-jolly good time." Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars appeared in the special, including Michael Rooker as Yondu. Of course, Yondu died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and director James Gunn has said many times they will not be resurrecting the character. Not only did Yondu appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in a flashback, but those moments were done in rotoscope, which is an animation technique that animators use to trace over motion picture footage. That means Rooker was actually on set during the production.

