Hawkeye Season 2 Still a Possibility After Emmy Category Change

✖

There's renewed hope for a second season of the Disney+ original series Hawkeye. The series premiered last November and centered on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who work together after Kate steals Clint's former Ronin costume. Hawkeye is also noteworthy for reintroducing Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk / Kingpin to Marvel viewers after his run on Netflix's Daredevil series. After Disney decided to list Hawkeye in the Limited Series category for the 2022 Emmy Awards, the Mouse House is pivoting to recategorize the show, which gives Hawkeye a better chance at seeing a possible Season 2.

The official Disney Studio Awards page (via The Direct) now has Hawkeye listed for "Outstanding Comedy Series" instead of "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series." Obviously, the words "Limited Series" points to a series only having one installment instead of multiple seasons. But since Hawkeye has been categorized, the odds lean more favorably for our Hawkeye stars to once again return to Disney+.

There are many different avenues Hawkeye Season 2 could decide to go down. With the finale pointing to Kate Bishop officially taking up the Emerald Archer moniker as well, it could focus more on her exploits and less on Clint Barton, in a "passing the torch" scenario. Plus, there's always the hope that Marvel continues to tease a Young Avengers formation as more and more of the heroes are introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was behind the idea of the series bringing Vincent D'Onofrio back as Wilson Fisk, even reaching out to the actor himself.

"Kevin threw out the idea that 'What if this could be Kingpin?' And I think all of our jaws just kind of dropping our Zoom meetings, and we're kinda like, 'Wait, you're joking, right? This can't be serious. Are you serious?" Tran said during the docuseries. "This is… You really think that there's a chance that we can actually get Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in Daredevil in the series, as a cameo for a couple of scenes? Like, he is our big boss?' And Kevin made a call to Vincent."

Echo, a spinoff of Hawkeye starring Alaqua Cox, recently revealed a first look at the Marvel series and revealed an updated logo. Per Marvel's synopsis, "the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Would you like to see Hawkeye return for a second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!