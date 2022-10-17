Loki Season 2 Reportedly Finished Filming

The second season of Loki is set for release less than a year from now, with the show's sophomore outing recently wrapping principal photography. As seen in social media postings from the show's various crew members, the cast and crew have been busy celebrating the final day of Loki shooting. A series of photos showing of wrap apparel were recently found on the social media profiles of several crew members, including a Miss Minutes ball cap and Loki Season Two sweatshirts.

As with everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's likely Marvel Studios will reconvene the cast and crew for the series for a round of additional photography closer to release once testing has taken place. But for now, see the Loki Season Two teases below.

Is Kang in Loki Season 2?

While it has yet to be confirmed Kang the Conqueror is in the second season of the Disney+ hit, all signs are pointing towards a potential appearance. Jonathan Majors appeared as He Who Remains, a Kang variant, in the closing moments of Loki Season 1 and Loki Season 2 should be coming out shortly after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania—a film where Kang is the primary antagonist—hits theaters.

"It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool," Feige previously told ComicBook.com about Majors' role as Kang. He added, "What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

When does Season 2 of Loki premiere?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

