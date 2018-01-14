‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Won’t Resurrect Yondu

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer-director James Gunn says blue-skinned space pirate Yondu (Michael Rooker) is staying dead.

SPOILER. He will never be brought back to life as long as I’m around. His passing needs to mean something. https://t.co/D5H58Twjwi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 14, 2018

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Yondu was killed in the climax of Vol. 2 after staying behind on an imploding planet to rescue Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), whose long-lost father Ego (Kurt Russell) proved to be a powerful villain.

As Ego exploded, in planet form, Yondu swooped in, saving Quill. He then gave the self-pronounced Star-Lord the only flight suit capable of withstanding space, sacrificing himself in the process.

“He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn’t your daddy,” Yondu said, dying in Quill’s arms. “I’m sorry I didn’t do none of it right, but I’m damn lucky you was my boy.”

Yondu was cremated and given a Ravagers farewell, with Ravager factions from across the galaxy paying tribute to the fallen member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rooker, appearing at Salt Lake Comic Con in September, said he doesn’t see Yondu’s death as an end.

“You know, you have this strange idea of dying,” Rooker told the audience during a Q&A session. “I don’t understand why people think dying is like, gone. No! I’m just saying! I’m not giving any hints right now! I’m just saying that Yondu has moved on.”

The actor cited Yondu’s whistle-controlled Yaka Arrow, handed down to Kraglin (Sean Gunn) after Yondu’s passing.

“I mean, there was this whole arrow of my essence, right?” Rooker said. “There’s this arrow and it flew off into space. It’s going somewhere right? I mean, right? Don’t you think? If it’s going it could, maybe, perhaps one day come back. Hint! That’s a hint, Marvel!”

Shortly after the release of Vol. 2 in May, Gunn took to Twitter to explain Avengers: Infinity War — which will bring together the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy for the first time — won’t be bringing Yondu back.

Gunn is scripting and will direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will hit theaters in 2020.