Marvel Releases Adorable New Hawkeye Promo with Lucky the Pizza Dog

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was recently released, but it's not the only Marvel project that's guaranteed to bring you some holiday cheer. Not only does Iron Man 3 takes place during the holidays, but Hawkeye is all about Christmas. In fact, Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) recently told ComicBook.com "it's quite Christmas-y." The series was released last year, but Marvel is once again plugging the show in honor of the holidays.

"Three great reasons! 🍕 Catch Jolt as Lucky the Pizza Dog in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official Marvel account shared. The adorable promo features Jolt AKA Lucky listing all of the reasons to watch the series. Spoiler alert: they're all about the doggo! You can check it out below:

This isn't the only recent content to feature Jolt. After The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special included the debut of Cosmo the Spacedog, Jolt took to Instagram to reveal the pup was played by a dog name Slate, and she shared an adorable photo of them together. "Have you watched the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special yet? 👀 I made a new friend 💜🤍," Jolt wrote on Instagram.

Will Hawkeye Get a Season 2?

Currently, there's no word on whether or not Hawkeye will get a second season, but fans are eager to see Hailee Steinfeld play Kate Bishop again. Earlier this year, fans suspected the show could be getting another season after Disney submitted Hawkeye for "Outstanding Comedy Series instead of "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" at the Emmys. There are many different paths another season of Hawkeye could take. The first season's finale hinted that Kate Bishop will officially take on the Hawkeye name, so the show could focus more on her instead of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). The series also teased there's more story to be told about Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini). What would you like to see in a potential second season of Hawkeye? Tell us in the comments!

How Did Kevin Bacon Join The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

As for the latest holiday-themed Marvel project, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special featured a very special appearance by Kevin Bacon. During an interview with Marvel.com, director James Gunn talked about asking Bacon to do the special and the actor revealed he agreed to appear as himself without even reading the script.

"When I started writing this and I knew that they were going to go try to get one of Peter Quill's heroes as a gift, of course, Kevin Bacon was the first person I thought of and the one that's been mentioned the most," Gunn shared with a laugh. "That was something that was a benefit of [the special] from the beginning. I called up Kevin and was like, do you want to do this ridiculous thing? And he just laughs his butt off and agrees was great."

Bacon added, "When James reached out to me about the Holiday Special, I don't even remember when he first spoke to me if he said I was actually playing myself or not, but I didn't even need to see the script. I said yes right away, I'm in, no questions asked."

Iron Man 3, Hawkeye, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are all available to watch on Disney+ this holiday season.