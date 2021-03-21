Marvel Reveals New Thor Artist

✖

Marvel Comics has announced its new Thor artist, though when exactly they are taking over remains unclear. Marvel's June 2021 solicitations announce that Alessandro Vitti is teaming with writer Donny Cates to continue the current Thor saga. However, the announcement comes in the summary information for Thor #15, which credits current Thor artist Nic Klein as the sole interior artist. Vitti's most recent work is the five-issue Taskmaster series with writer Jed McKay for Marvel that wraps in April. He and Cates haven't worked together before, but they were both involved with Keanu Reeves' new BRZRKR series for a time. Vitti was the announced artist but replaced by Ron Garney ahead of the first issue's debut. Cates' involvement wasn't announced in any official capacity but he has said that he was involved in early talks to co-write the series and contributed to some of the ideas in its first issue. Here's the synopsis for Thor #15, from Marvel Comics:

"The wounds of Donald Blake have not yet healed, and new Hel is afoot! With all inhabitants back in Asgard, and Odin's presence returned after being away so long, an air of tension now sits upon the throne! Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Join the new Thor artist, Alessandro Vitti for the start of a new arc!"

(Photo: Nic Klein, Marvel Comics)

Cates has written the current Thor series since it launched in 2020. His run has seen Thor become a herald of Galactus to face The Black Winter and then take on his own former alter ego, Donald Blake.

