Marvel Fans Losing It After Bucky Arm Comment In What If...?

Marvel’s What If…? got off to a roaring start with Captain Carter, but fans couldn’t get enough of Bucky’s arm comment in the first episode. With the extended riff on The First Avenger, it would be hard not to see James Barnes factoring into the adventure. Captain Carter plans the same train mission that led Bucky and Steve Rogers to be separated in the first Captain America movie, Well, What If subverts that tragic scene with the Super Soldier catching the young soldier instead of having him plummet to his doom. As he gets tossed onto the roof of the train, Bucky quips, “You almost tore my arm off!” A delightful nod to The Winter Soldier and his experience in the main timeline of the MCU. Both he and Howard Stark get plenty of one-liners across the half-hour installment. Viewers should expect more and more nods like this as the show goes along. Check out some of the fun nods down below:

If you enjoyed Agent Carter in Episode 1, then you will be pleased with more of the show. Producer Brad Winderbaum said there’s more of that shield in-store during a press conference.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum mentioned during the panel. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

