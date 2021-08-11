✖

In a matter of hours, Marvel Studios will officially launch Marvel's What If...? on Disney+, introducing fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the first animated project from the studio. Early Tuesday, the review embargo lifted for the series as critics gave the show rave reviews. Between the reviews and the various marketing efforts throughout from the House of Mouse, the first three episodes were revealed.

On Wednesday, the show launches with the Captain Carter episode, where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) takes the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers. The next week is Chadwick Boseman's stint as Star-Lord, and the week after features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in an Avengers-centric episode. Now, an official Disney media site has unveiled the positions of two more episodes in the series.

As eagle-eyed Marvel fans have noticed, the media site carrying What If...? images labled said snapshots in such a way that they're paired with their respective spot in the release timeline. In the gallery included, there are a pair of snapshots from the Dr. Strange episode we've seen in trailers which suggest that it's the fourth episode of the season.

There are then a batch of pictures from Wakanda, with a "106" label, meaning those events will take place in the show's sixth episode. That means as of now, Episodes 5, 7, 8, and 9 are the lone ones without an exact designation of which story takes place when.

Though What If...? was initially touted as a ten-episode-per-season series, executives at Marvel Studios were forced to bump Season One down to nine episodes because of the global pandemic.

"We had to push an episode into Season 2. It was just, honestly, like everything else, that was a COVID impact," What If...? producer Brad Winderbaum previously told Collider. "There was an episode that just wouldn't hit the completion date, but luckily we do get to see it in the second season of the show." Winderbaum then confirmed another nine-episode run for Season 2.

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

