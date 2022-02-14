Marvel Lays Out the X-Men’s Road to Avengers, Eternals Crossover Judgment Day

The X-Men continue down the road to Judgment Day in the latest batch of titles from Marvel Comics. As the Destiny of X era dawns with new series, creative team changes, and exciting developments, Judgment Day. Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti helm the event, but the first hints of what’s to come are in Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s Immortal X-Men. Immortal X-Men #3 will dive deep into the diaries of precognitive mutant Destiny, mysterious mutant artifacts that have driven several X-Me stories over the years. She wrote the original diaries 100 years ago. Now freshly resurrected, it may be time for a sequel.

The X-Men of Krakoa will also be a part of the buildup to Judgment Day. Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s X-Men #11 send the women of the X-Men to Gameworld to see if the house does always win.

Knights of X #2 will reveal the new quest that Tini Howard and Bob Quinn are laying at the feet of Betsy Braddock and her Knights. They must save Otherworld from Meryln by finding the holy grail, which means they must split the part. Mother Righteous debuts in Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua’s Legion of X #2 when she offers Legion a deal. Steve Orlando continues his new Marauders run with artist Eleonora Carlini in Marauders #3. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis’s New Mutants #26 raises the stakes as the Goblin Queen claims Limbo’s throne. Elsewhere, Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert collaborate again in Wolverine #21, guest-starring Deadpool, while Percy and Robert Gill’s X-Force #28 sends Kid Omega on the hunt a mutant stalker. And finally, Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli’s X-Men Red #3 reveals a game of intrigue between Sunspot, Abigail Brand, and Tarn the Uncaring unfolding on Planet Arakko.

Keep reading to see these covers and more solicitation information. These X-Men titles will release in comic book stores in May.

X-Men #11

On Sale 5/4

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

X-Force #28

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Knights of X #2

On Sale 5/18

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Wolverine #21

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Immortal X-Men #3

On Sale 5/25

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Legion of X #2

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Marauders #3

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by KAEL NGU

New Mutants #26

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ROD REIS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X-Men Red #3