X-Men Vote 2022: Marvel Reveals Nominees, Opens Voting to Fans

The second annual X-Men election has begun. Marvel is again calling on fans to choose the final members of the new X-Men team. Following last year’s inaugural X-Men, which voted Polaris onto the current team’s roster, the 2022 vote is live. It will run through 11:59 p.m.ET on Thursday. Fans can cast their X-Men vote at marvel.com/xmenvote. Last year’s winner, Polaris, still serves as a member of the X-Men, at least for now. Last year’s losers are forming another X-Men team with brand new uniforms. The first democratically elected X-Men roster debuted at the first-ever Hellfire Gala in 2021. The new X-Men will debut similarly at the second Hellfire Gala in June.

As with last year’s vote, there are 10 nominees on the ballot. Here are the nominees:

ARMOR : Hisako Ichiki can create a powerful psionic force field around herself, giving her superhuman strength and durability. She planted the first Krakoan flower on Mars, and as a member of the New Mutants aided her brethren across the globe.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The X-Men vote is now live. Nominees’ full profiles follow.

