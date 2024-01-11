Marvel's Echo Features Agents of SHIELD Actors

Marvel's Echo is now streaming on both Hulu and Disney+, and the show features the return of Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, the character first introduced in the MCU in Hawkeye. The show will also feature the return of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from Daredevil, which is especially exciting now that Disney+ has added the DefendersVerse to the official MCU timeline. However, there is still one Marvel TV show whose status on the "Sacred Timeline" is unclear, and that's Agents Of SHIELD. You may have noticed two Agents of SHIELD actors who popped up in Echo, but neither reprised their roles from the original series.

Andrew Howard appeared in three episodes of Echo as Zane, an employee of Kingpin. Back in Agents of SHIELD, Howard appeared in six episodes of Season 3 as Luther Banks, the right-hand man of Rosalind Price (Constance Zimmer). You probably also recognized Thomas E. Sullivan, who played Victor "Vickie" Tyson in Echo, the character who works at the bowling alley and tries to turn Maya in for a reward. In Agents of SHIELD, Sullivan appeared in nine episodes of the show's seventh and final season as the big bad, Nathaniel Malick.

Will An Agents of SHIELD Reunion Happen?

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Agents of SHIELD alum Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), and we brought up Agents of SHIELD's 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, the show's special day happened during the SAG strike.

"It was. We couldn't even tweet about it really. Not tweet, but we couldn't even post about it," Dalton shared. "If you know of something, please let me know," he joked when asked if there will be a reunion. "I'm still in touch with those guys. It would be wonderful. I have thought about that myself. We are in a time of reboots, and this would be a perfect time, in my opinion, to bring it back."

"Unfortunately, I played a character who died three separate times, so they would have to do some sort of time travel thing, but that's also not off the table," Dalton added. "So they have my number and I would just love to see Grant Ward in some way, shape or form pop up in either a TV show or a movie. And maybe if I put it out there now, it will actually happen. So get to work on that Jamie and ComicBook.com."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo will leave Hulu on April 9th.