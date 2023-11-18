Secret Wars: Ming-Na Wen Addresses Potential Agents of SHIELD Cameos in Avengers Movie

Anyone who has ever been in a Marvel project could pop up in the Multiverse Saga.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is deep into the "Multiverse Saga," which means actors from various Marvel projects could easily show up at any unexpected time. In fact, the mid-credit scene of the recently-released film, The Marvels, brought in a Marvel character from outside of the MCU. There's been a lot of debate over the years as to whether or not Agents of SHIELD is MCU canon, but with the current state of the franchise, it's been confirmed that everything is canon within the multiverse. That means, the upcoming film Avengers: Secret Wars could have some exciting and unexpected cameos. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen, and we asked if she thinks anyone from her TV team could cameo in the Avengers film.

"You can ask, and I will just say we can continue to hope, but the likelihood right now, no," Wen admitted.

You can watch our interview with Wen at the top of the page.

Clark Gregg Claps Back at Bob Iger:

It was announced earlier this year that Disney CEO Robert Iger has extended his contract through 2026. Around that time, Iger also blamed the launch of Disney+ and the COVID-19 pandemic for the creative and financial issues facing Pixar and Marvel Studios.

"[Marvel] had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention," Iger said.

This quote caught the attention of Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg who had a short but sweet reaction. Variety shared Iger's quote and Gregg replied, "Bro..." Of course, saying Marvel hasn't made TV "at any significant level" is certainly insulting to those who spent seven years making Agents of SHIELD. You have to respect Gregg for his simple (and hilarious) reply.

What Is Pencils Vs Pixels About?

You can currently catch Ming-Na Wen in the new film Pencils Vs. Pixels, a documentary about animation's switch from 2D to 3D. You can read the official description of Pencils Vs Pixels below:

"Pencils Vs Pixels is a celebration of the unique magic of 2D hand-drawn animation and an exploration of how the Disney Renaissance of the late 1980s and early 1990s led to an animation boom that was quickly upended by the computer animation revolution that followed. Narrated by Ming-Na Wen, Pencils Vs Pixels features many of the legendary artists who brought these now-classic films to life as they guide us through the last few decades of animation and into the future that's yet to come."

Pencils Vs Pixels is now available to rent on various streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more updates about the MCU.